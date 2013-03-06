BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 6 Cairo-based Orascom Telecom on Wednesday reported a bigger net loss of $468.9 million before minority interests in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $123.5 million a year earlier.
The company reported a full-year loss of $205.76 million, compared with a profit of $660.35 million in 2011.
Orascom Telecom said the deterioration was driven by tax charges, foreign exchange losses and other financial problems.
The company, controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom since April 2011, said its fourth-quarter revenue stood at $908.34 million, up from $895.71 million a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 23 percent to $425.50 million. Subscriber numbers reached 84.92 million, up 8.7 from the fourth quarter of 2011.
The company also has operations in Algeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Canada. It said its revenues in Algeria and Pakistan were affected by the local currency devaluations against the dollar.
It reported a 1 percent drop in its 2012 revenues from its Djezzy unit in Algeria and 0.1 percent fall in its Pakistan unit, Mobilink. Its revenues from Bangladesh rose 8.4 percent in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1