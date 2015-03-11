CAIRO, March 11 Egypt's Orascom Telecom saw net profit plummet 76.4 percent in 2014 to 263.9 million Egyptian pounds ($34.6 million), down from 1.12 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

The company posted revenues of 2.698 billion pounds for the year, up from 2.443 billion in 2013, it said in a statement in Egypt's Al-Alam Al-Youm newspaper. ($1=7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Clarence Fernandez)