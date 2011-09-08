CAIRO, Sept 8 Egyptian paintmaker Pachin's (PCLDq.L) reported a 14 percent drop in net profit in the year to June 2011 to 133 million Egyptian pounds ($22 million), the stock exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit in the financial year 2009/10 was 155 million pounds, the statement said. It did not add further details.

Pachin's financial year runs to June 30. ($1 = 5.976 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed)