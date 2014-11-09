CAIRO Nov 9 Aabar Investments has
acquired a 5.1 percent stake in Egypt's second-largest listed
real estate developer Palm Hills, Palm Hills said in a
statement on Sunday.
Palm Hills is valued on the Egyptian Stock Exchange at
approximately 5.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($785 million),
putting the value of the investment at around 285 million
Egyptian pounds, according to Reuters calculations.
Aabar, a subsidiary of the United Arab Emirates' sovereign
wealth fund and run by the Abu Dhabi government, will have a
representative on the board, the statement said.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Reporting By Shadi Bushra; editing by Keiron Henderson)