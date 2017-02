CAIRO Nov 3 Egypt's Palm Hills , the country's second biggest listed developer, dropped to a nine-month net loss, the stock exchange said on Thursday.

The firm, battered by land probes and cancellations after the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in February, posted a 99.1 million Egyptian pound ($16.6 million) net loss for the first nine months of 2011, compared to a 345.1 million net profit for the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Dina Zayed)