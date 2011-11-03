* Palm Hills posts Q3 revenue of 135.4 mln EG pounds
* Land probes, weak cash flows weigh on firm - analysts
(Adds comments from analyst)
By Dina Zayed
CAIRO, Nov 3 Egyptian real estate group Palm
Hills , the country's second-biggest listed developer,
reported a third-quarter net loss on Thursday, hit by weaker
revenues and what analysts suspect was a high rate of
cancellations.
The firm, battered by investigations into previous state
land sales and by client cancellations after the uprising that
toppled Hosni Mubarak in February, posted a 17.7 million
Egyptian pound ($2.97 million) net loss for the third quarter,
which compared with a 153.7 million net profit in the same
period last year.
Analysts said it was unclear whether the firm would manage
to improve its results anytime soon, blaming uncertainty in the
economy and the company's legal and political woes.
"We believe this is mainly due to further cancellations.
When the company receives cancellations it must back out
revenues already recognised," one analyst that did not want to
be named said.
"We believe that Palm Hills will continue to have
difficulties given its legal and political problems," the
analyst said.
Palm Hill's revenue fell to 135.4 million pounds, a 64.5
percent drop from 381.7 million a year earlier.
The company is just one of several real estate firms in the
Arab world's most populous country facing legal challenges
relating to their land holdings since a court ruled last year
that a sale of state land to Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG)
, the country's biggest developer, was illegal because
it was not auctioned.
The probes into land deals have sped up since the uprising
as attention turned to the regime's former links with
businessmen.
Palm Hill's chairman Yasseen Mansour and former housing
minister Ahmed el-Maghrabi were cleared of corruption charges in
a state land sale in July.
But the company is awaiting a verdict from another court on
whether the contract for the sale should be scrapped.
The firm is also facing other court cases contesting the
legality of two of its land plots and has said it would return
some plots of land to help manage cash flows.
"In the meantime, the environment in Egypt along with
consumers' worries about Palm Hill's legal problems has resulted
in continued cancellations," an analyst said.
Palm Hills posted a nine-month loss of 99.1 million pounds,
which compared with a net profit of 345.1 million in the same
period last year.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)