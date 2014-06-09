CAIRO, June 9 Egypt's second-biggest property
developer Palm Hills Developments (PHD) has promoted
chief investment officer Tarek Abdel Rahman to the position of
co-chief executive officer with immediate effect, it said on
Monday.
The move comes after U.S private equity firm Ripplewood
acquired a 2.3 percent stake in PHD last month, highlighting
international appetite for Egyptian real estate.
Timothy Collins, Ripplewood's founder and CEO, has become
PHD's vice chairman.
Abdel Rahman will join PHD's CEO Mohamed Ahmed Sultan, who
has been in his position since 2011.
"In his capacity as Co-CEO, Mr Abdel Rahman will oversee
sales and client relations in addition to marketing and finance
operations. He will also supervise the firm's real estate
portfolio as well as PHD's investor relations functions," the
company said in a statement to the bourse.
PHD posted a 9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to
49.7 million Egyptian pounds ($7 million) versus a year earlier.
The firm struggled in 2012 after it faced investigations
into previous state land sales and client cancellations after an
uprising toppled president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Turning a
corner, it recorded a profit of 239 million pounds in 2013.
It has said it is in talks with the Arab African
International Bank (AAIB) over a 2.4 billion pound loan which it
would use to finance projects and refinance around 640 million
pounds from its current bank loans.
($1 = 7.1502 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)