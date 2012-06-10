CAIRO, June 10 Egypt's balance of payments slid
deeper into the red in the first nine months of 2011-2012 with a
deficit of $11.2 billion compared to a shortfall of $5.5 billion
a year earlier, as political turmoil hit investment and tourism,
figures showed.
The country's economy has been hammered by unrest in the
wake of the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in February
2011. Tourism and investment, two of Egypt's sources of foreign
currency, have been among the hardest hit.
The current-account deficit widened to $6.4 billion for the
nine-month period from July-March 2011-12, from $4.7 billion in
the same period a year earlier, according to central bank
figures obtained by Reuters. The state news agency also
published some of the main numbers but not a full breakdown.
Egypt's financial year begins on July 1.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) tumbled to $218 million in
the nine-month period of 2011-12 from $2.1 billion in the same
time during 2010-2011. FDI had been a major component fuelling
Egypt's growth until the anti-Mubarak uprising.
Tourism receipts dropped to $7.1 billion from $8.7 billion a
year earlier.
