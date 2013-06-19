CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's current account deficit
narrowed in July-March, supported by stronger tourism revenues
and a shrinking trade deficit, data showed on Wednesday.
The current account deficit shrank in the nine months to
end-March to $3.9 billion compared to $7.1 billion in the nine
months to March 2012, the central bank said in a statement.
Offering slight respite to an economy hurt by dwindling
foreign currency reserves, the first three quarters of the
fiscal year saw tourism revenue rise to $8.08 billion, up 14
percent on a year earlier. Unrest following the revolution of
early 2011 discouraged visitors.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inched up to $1.4 billion
from $1.2 billion in the first nine months of the last fiscal
year.
This was mainly a result of a contraction in net investment
outflows in the oil sector, which stood at $607.5 million, down
from $2.1 billion.
Workers' remittances rose, bringing $13.9 billion into
Egypt, up from $12.9 billion.
The trade deficit narrowed 2.7 percent to $23.8 billion with
merchandise exports rising to $19.8 billion while merchandise
imports were steady at $43.6 billion.