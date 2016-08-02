Aug 2 Egypt's Ministry of Investment will assess
eight state-owned petroleum companies for their suitability for
a possible listing on the Egyptian Stock Exchange or share
issuances, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The Egyptian presidency announced in January that Egypt
would soon offer shares of "successful" state-owned companies
and banks on the local bourse - its first public offering of
government-owned firms since 2005, when it offered shares in
Telecom Egypt, AMOC, and Sidi Kerir.
"We sent the names of eight petroleum companies to the
Ministry of Investment last week to be studied, paving the way
to issuing some of their shares on the bourse or increasing
their capital," El Molla said in a phone interview with Reuters.
"Among the names we are studying are Middle East Oil
Refinery (MIDOR) and the Egyptian Ethylene and Derivatives
Company (ETHYDCO), and we are considering a capital increase for
companies Alexandria Mineral Oils Co. (AMOC), MIDOR, and Misr
Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO)."
The minister did not disclose the names of the remaining
companies or the value and date of any planned initial public
offerings.
The Egyptian government owns a large number of operating
companies in various industries, including the Arab Contractors,
Hassan Allam Holding, Engineering for the Petroleum and Process
Industries (ENPPI), MIDOR, and Misr Insurance Company as well as
several banks.
Some 270 companies are listed on the Egyptian stock market
and the number of active investors is between 80,000 and
100,000.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lila Hassan; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson)