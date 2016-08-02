(Corrects paragraph 3 to presidency, not cabinet, statement)
Aug 2 Egypt's Ministry of Investment will assess
eight state-owned petroleum companies for their suitability for
a possible listing on the Egyptian stock market or share
issuances, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The government said the IPOs would take place before the end
of the current fiscal year.
"The IPO of percentages from the capital of a limited number
of state-owned companies in the Egyptian stock market will take
place before the end of the current fiscal year 2016/2017," a
presidency statement said on Tuesday.
The presidency announced in January that Egypt would soon
offer shares of "successful" state-owned companies and banks on
the local bourse - its first public offering of government-owned
firms since 2005, when it offered shares in Telecom Egypt, AMOC,
and Sidi Kerir.
"We sent the names of eight petroleum companies to the
Ministry of Investment last week to be studied, paving the way
to issuing some of their shares on the bourse or increasing
their capital," El Molla said in a phone interview with Reuters.
"Among the names we are studying are Middle East Oil
Refinery (MIDOR) and the Egyptian Ethylene and Derivatives
Company (ETHYDCO), and we are considering a capital increase for
companies Alexandria Mineral Oils Co. (AMOC), MIDOR, and Misr
Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO)."
The minister did not disclose the names of the remaining
companies or the value and date of any planned initial public
offerings.
The Egyptian government owns a large number of operating
companies in various industries, including the Arab Contractors,
Hassan Allam Holding, Engineering for the Petroleum and Process
Industries (ENPPI), MIDOR, and Misr Insurance Company as well as
several banks.
Some 270 companies are listed on the Egyptian stock market
and the number of active investors is between 80,000 and
100,000.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lila Hassan; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson and David Evans)