CAIRO, Sept 27 Egypt's Palm Hills Development
, the country's second-biggest listed developer, said
Orascom Construction OCICq.L had won the development
contract for a 554 million Egyptian pounds ($93 million) Palm
Hills project.
Palm Hills Chief executive Mohamed Sultan said in a
statement it awarded Orascom Construction (OCI) the contract to
develop Village Gardens Katameya on the outskirts of Cairo.
OCI, Egypt's biggest listed firm, signed a deal with Palm
Hills last November to build infrastructure and other projects
over the next two to four years.
Palm Hills has been battered by the uprising that toppled
President Hosni Mubarak and slid to a second-quarter net loss on
weaker revenue from real-estate operations.
The firm said in June it was confident in the Egyptian
market and promised to deliver some 1,000 units in the next six
months.
(Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by David Hulmes)