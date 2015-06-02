CAIRO, June 2 A subsidiary of Egypt's Pioneers Holding has acquired a cable production factory in a deal worth 286 million Egyptian pounds ($37 million), the company said on Tuesday in a statement to the bourse.

The factory has annual sales of about 1.2 billion pounds, the statement said. Pioneers holds a 55 percent direct stake in Giza Power, which made the acquisition.

