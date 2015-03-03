UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, March 3 Pioneers Holding will make three acquisitions in the food and real estate sectors this year, the Egyptian financial services firm said on Tuesday.
The company approved a capital increase of 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($393 million) earlier. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.