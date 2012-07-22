CAIRO, July 22 An explosion on Sunday rocked the
Egyptian pipeline built to carry natural gas to Israel and
Jordan, the 15th time it has been attacked since the start of
the uprising in early 2011 that toppled President Hosni Mubarak.
The blast occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at
al-Tuwail, east of the coastal Sinai town of al-Arish, at a
point before the pipeline splits into separate branches to
Israel and Jordan, security officials and witnesses said.
Gunmen in a small truck drove up to the pipeline, dug a hole
and placed explosive charges under the pipeline that they
detonated from a distance, a security official and witnesses
said.
A large boom echoed across the area and residents up to 30
km (18 miles) away said later they could see flames of burning
gas lighting the sky.
An official in the company that manages the pipeline said
exports of gas to both Israel and Jordan had been halted since
an explosion that hit the pipeline in April and that the flames
were caused by residual gas.
Residents in al-Arish, however, said gas shipments had begun
three days ago through the pipeline, which at one point supplied
Israel with about 40 percent of its natural gas.
Egypt in April terminated its agreement to supply gas to
Israel because of what it said was a business dispute.
The 20-year gas deal, signed in the Mubarak era, was
unpopular with many Egyptians, with critics accusing Israel of
not paying enough for the fuel.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on the
installation that crosses the increasingly volatile Sinai
Peninsula. Security in Sinai was relaxed after the fall of
Mubarak as the police presence thinned out across Egypt.
