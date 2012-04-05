BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, April 5 The sale of the Egyptian arm of Greece's Piraeus Bank, valued at over $200 million, has attracted five potential bidders from the Middle East and North Africa region, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Talks are actively ongoing but a sale was not regarded as imminent, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the negotiations are private.
Piraeus, Greece's fourth-largest lender, has been looking to offload the business to help raise cash as it grapples with the country's sovereign debt-fuelled economic crisis.
Talks to sell the unit to Standard Chartered failed in November after the London-listed lender withdrew its interest, citing a worsening economic climate in crisis-hit Egypt.
Piraeus appointed Barclays Capital in December to arrange the sale. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago