(Adds media criticism, author jailed)
CAIRO Feb 21 Egypt's prosecutor sent a police
officer to trial for murder, state news agency MENA said on
Sunday, after he confessed to shooting dead a driver, in the
latest incident of alleged police brutality that has stirred
public anger.
Slow handling of a string of alleged abuses by police and a
move to convict an author over his sexually-explicit writings
has prompted rare criticism of Egypt's authorities by prominent
journalists and broadcasters.
Sergeant Mustafa Abdel Karim, who was said to have confessed
to shooting the driver after an argument about a fare, was
forced to flee an angry mob of locals on Thursday night after
the incident. They then protested outside Cairo security
directorate.
Last week, thousands of doctors held a rare protest against
police who they say beat two doctors at a Cairo hospital for
refusing to falsify medical records.
Earlier this month, the body of a missing Italian graduate
student was found on the outskirts of Cairo showing signs of
torture, including electrocution.
Activists said the injuries bore the hallmarks of Egyptian
security services. The Interior Ministry denies allegations of
involvement in the Italian's death.
Then, on Saturday, a court sentenced author Ahmed Naji to
two years in jail over the sexual content of his novel,
prompting criticism over an apparent imbalance in justice.
In an unusually strongly-worded comment in Al Maqal
newspaper, prominent journalist Ibrahim Eissa compared the rule
of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to his predecessor -- the
Muslim Brotherhood's Mohammed Mursi, whom he overthrew in 2013
following mass protests.
"Your state imprisons people for their thoughts and their
novels ... what happened exactly to make our nation turn around
with you to the era of searching consciences and trying minds
and imprisoning writers and authors?" he wrote.
"Your state and your agencies are like the state and
agencies of your predecessor, which hate intellectuals, hate
thought and hate creativity.."
Anger over perceived police excesses helped fuel the 2011
revolt that ended Hosni Mubarak 30-year rule and began on a
Police Day holiday.
Sisi, who has banned the Brotherhood and restricted the
right to protest, told the interior minister on Friday to crack
down on police abuses.
In her talk show on Saturday night, presenter Lamees
al-Hadidi criticised the interior minister's handling of recent
allegations, saying a perceived lack of accountability was
pushing Egyptians to take the law into their own hands.
Hadidi also condemned the conviction of the author, Naji,
saying the world now saw Egypt as a country that jailed
intellectuals and let abuses go unpunished.
"The citizen should feel that everyone is under the law as
the feeling of a lack of equality makes voices grow loud and
citizens take the law into their own hands," she said.
"The interior ministry must take a tough stand with its
members."
The criticism is rare not only for its tone but for its
source. Hadidi has been know for their support of Sisi and the
pair jointly interviewed him when he was running for president
in 2014. Sisi went on to win the elections on a platform of
crushing the Brotherhood and restoring stability.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Ali Abdelatty; Writing by Lin
Noueihed and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Richard Balmforth)