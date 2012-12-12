CAIRO Dec 12 Egypt's main opposition coalition
will push for a "no" vote in a referendum this week on a
constitution shaped by Islamists they oppose rather than
boycott, members of the group said on Wednesday.
"We will vote 'no'," opposition politician and former Arab
League chief Amr Moussa told Reuters. Another opposition figure
also announced that the group would push for a "no" vote.
Moussa also said he along with Nobel Peace Prize laureate
Mohamed ElBaradei, leftist Hamdeen Sabahy and a Wafd party
leader Mounir Fakhry Abdel-Nour would attend unity talks hosted
by the army, but which the army said on Wednesday it had delayed
due to a low level of response for attendance.
Moussa, contacted after the army announcement, said he was
not aware of the change.