BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
CAIRO Dec 8 A senior Muslim Brotherhood official said on Saturday a statement by Egypt's military calling for dialogue was a welcome step in helping to end a political crisis that did not take sides.
Abdel Khaleq Al-Sherif, a senior official in the group that propelled President Mohamed Mursi into elected office, said the statement was "balanced", adding it was right for the military "not (to engage) in political manoeuvres".
The statement "announces that the army's loyalty is to the people and this is good," he told Reuters.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.