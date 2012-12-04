CAIRO Dec 4 Egyptian riot police fired teargas
at protesters demonstrating against President Mohamed Mursi near
the presidential palace in Cairo on Tuesday and demonstrators
broke through police lines, Reuters witnesses said.
Several thousand protesters had gathered near the walls of
the palace in what they called "last warning" protests against
Islamist leader Mursi, who angered opponents with a Nov. 22
decree that expanded his powers.
"The people want the downfall of the regime," chanted some
demonstrators.
Eight protesters were injured in the clashes, a security
source said. Some activists attacked a police armoured vehicle,
beating its driver, as security forces gathered inside the
palace.
Liberals, leftists, Christians and others have accused Mursi
of staging a dictatorial power grab to push through a
constitution drafted by an assembly packed with Islamists. A
referendum on the draft constitution is due to take place on
Dec. 15.
"We are here to tell the president we are against
dictatorship and ask him to cancel the dictator decree and
reform the constitutional assembly to make it more
representative," said protester Ihab Shawki.