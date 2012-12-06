BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
CAIRO Dec 6 An Egyptian military deployment around the presidential palace aims to secure the building, the state news agency reported on Thursday, following violent protests between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi in the area.
"The Republican Guard began a deployment around the headquarters of the presidency ... to secure the headquarters of the presidency in its capacity as a symbol of the state and the official headquarters of government," the agency reported.
Reuters witnesses counted at least five tanks and nine armoured personnel carriers around the presidency. The Republican Guard is responsible for guarding presidential offices across the country.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals