BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO Dec 9 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cancelled a decree which had sparked huge protests by giving him sweeping powers.
Politicians and others who took part in a national dialogue convened by Mursi said they recommended that the Islamist leader issue a new decree to replace one that sparked protests.
But the group said a referendum on the new constitution planned for Dec. 15 could not be delayed, the dialogue spokesman, Mohamed Selim al-Awa, told a news conference after the meeting that was boycotted by the main opposition coalition.
He said Egypt's president wanted the opposition to suggest changes to a new constitution.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017