METALS--Copper slips on profit taking; supply woes persist
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
CAIRO Dec 5 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi should protect protesters gathered outside his presidential palace if he wants to keep "what remains of his legitimacy", opposition leader Mohammed ElBaradei said on Wednesday.
In response to scuffles that broke out between Mursi's supporters and rivals outside the palace in Cairo, ElBaradei wrote on Twitter that Mursi should "bear reponsibility to protect peaceful demonstrations wherever they are if he wants to preserve what remains of his legitimacy."
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 21 Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units