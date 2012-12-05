CAIRO Dec 5 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi should protect protesters gathered outside his presidential palace if he wants to keep "what remains of his legitimacy", opposition leader Mohammed ElBaradei said on Wednesday.

In response to scuffles that broke out between Mursi's supporters and rivals outside the palace in Cairo, ElBaradei wrote on Twitter that Mursi should "bear reponsibility to protect peaceful demonstrations wherever they are if he wants to preserve what remains of his legitimacy."