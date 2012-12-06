BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
CAIRO Dec 6 The head of Egypt's Republican Guard said forces deployed outside the presidential palace on Thursday had been sent there to separate supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi, not to oppress them.
Calling for calm, General Mohamed Zaki told the state-run Middle East News Agency that the troops would not be used against the protesters.
"The armed forces, and at the forefront of them the Republican Guard, will not be used as a tool to oppress the demonstrators," he said.
"I am personally extremely concerned about the safety of every Egyptian citizen, and that the clashes that happened around the presidential palace yesterday not be repeated," he said.
Force would not be used against "members of the Egyptian nation", he said.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: