* Friday rally in Alexandria may raise tensions with
secularists
* Second round of referendum on constitution due on Saturday
By Giles Elgood
CAIRO, Dec 19 Egyptian Islamist groups are
planning a mass protest in Alexandria on Friday, a move that
will raise tensions a day before the final stage of a referendum
on a new constitution that has split the nation.
The rally announced by the Muslim Brotherhood responds to a
violent confrontation between Islamists and their liberal and
secular opponents in Egypt's second city last week that ended
with a Muslim preacher besieged inside his mosque for 14 hours.
The run-up to the referendum on the Islamist-backed
constitution, billed as a major impetus for Egypt's democratic
transition, has been marked by often violent protests in which
at least eight people have died.
The first day of voting last weekend resulted in a 57
percent vote in favour of the draft basic law, according to
official media. The final stage on Saturday is expected to
endorse that result as it covers parts of Egypt, particularly
rural areas, even more sympathetic to the Islamist cause.
Last week's clashes in Alexandria involved protesters armed
with clubs, knives and swords.
"What happened last Friday reveals the ugly face of
secularism," said a spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood, the
Islamist group which backed President Mohamed Mursi in his
presidential election victory in June.
Opponents of Mursi staged protests in Cairo on Tuesday
evening but numbers were down on previous demonstrations.
Several hundred protesters outside the presidential palace
chanted "Revolution, revolution, for the sake of the
constitution" and called on Mursi to "Leave, leave, you
coward!".
STONE-THROWING
A protester at the presidential palace, Ahmed Mahmoud, 24,
said: "We are here to remind Mursi that we will not give up our
revolution and won't leave until he leaves."
Shortly after midnight, a few hundred protesters who had
planned to spend the night in tents set up around the palace
were attacked with stones.
"Unknown people threw stones at us from behind the walls the
army had built at all entrances to the palace, and some of the
protesters were injured in the leg and head," protester Karim
el-Shaer told Reuters.
If the constitution is passed, national elections can take
place early next year, something many hope will help end the
turmoil that has gripped the Arab world's most populous nation
since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak almost two years ago.
But the closeness of the first day of voting and the low
turnout suggest more difficulties ahead for Mursi as he seeks to
rally support for difficult economic reforms needed to bring
down the budget deficit, such as raising taxes and cutting fuel
subsidies.
Mursi and his backers say the constitution is needed to
advance Egypt's transition from decades of military-backed
autocratic rule. Opponents say it is too Islamist and ignores
the rights of women and of minorities, including 10 percent of
Egyptians who are Christian.
Demonstrations erupted when Mursi awarded himself extra
powers on Nov. 22 and then fast-tracked the constitution through
an assembly that is dominated by his Islamist allies and
boycotted by many liberals.
The referendum has had to be held over two days because many
of the judges needed to oversee polling staged a boycott in
protest. In order to pass, the constitution must be approved by
more than 50 percent of those voting.