By Giles Elgood
CAIRO, Dec 21 Egyptian Islamists are planning a
mass protest in Alexandria on Friday in a move likely to raise
tensions on the eve of a divisive referendum that will determine
the political future of the Arab world's biggest nation.
The Muslim Brotherhood called for the rally after a violent
confrontation between Islamists and the liberal, secular
opposition in Egypt's second city last week ended with a Muslim
preacher besieged inside his mosque for 14 hours. Rival factions
were armed with clubs, knives and swords.
The run-up to the referendum on a new draft constitution
has been marked by often violent protests in which at least
eight people have died.
The constitution is backed by President Mohamed Mursi and
his Islamist allies as a vital step in Egypt's transition to
democracy almost two years after the fall of Hosni Mubarak.
The opposition, facing defeat in the referendum, has called
for a "no" vote against a document it views as leaning too far
towards Islamism.
The first day of voting on Dec. 15 resulted in a 57 percent
majority in favour of the constitution. The second stage on
Saturday is expected to produce another "yes" vote as it covers
regions seen as more conservative and likely to back Mursi.
The National Salvation Front, the main opposition coalition,
said a "no" vote meant taking a stand against attempts by the
Muslim Brotherhood, Mursi's political base, to dominate Egypt.
"For the sake of the future, the masses of our people should
strongly and firmly say 'no' to injustice and 'no' to the
Brotherhood's dominance," the Front said in a statement.
POLL WITHIN TWO MONTHS
The constitution must be in place before elections can be
held. If it passes, the poll should be held within two months.
Mursi and his backers say the constitution is needed to
advance Egypt's transition from decades of military-backed
autocratic rule. Opponents say it ignores the rights of women
and of minorities, including the 10 percent of Egyptians who are
Christian.
Demonstrations erupted when Mursi awarded himself sweeping
powers on Nov. 22 and then fast-tracked the constitution through
a drafting assembly dominated by his Islamist allies and
boycotted by many liberals.
The referendum is being held over two days because many of
the judges needed to oversee polling stayed away in protest. In
order to pass, the constitution must be approved by more than 50
percent of those voting.
Adding to the uncertainty as the final round of the
referendum approaches, Egypt's chief prosecutor suddenly
announced that he was retracting his decision to quit.
Prosecutor Talaat Ibrahim, appointed by Mursi when he
assumed his new powers, said he had changed his mind because his
resignation on Monday was under duress.
Ibrahim had quit after more than 1,000 members of his staff
gathered at his office to demand he step down because his
appointment by the president, rather than by judicial
authorities, threatened the independence of the judiciary.
After he announced he was staying, several prosecutors
announced they were suspending work and would stage an
open-ended protest outside Ibrahim's office.