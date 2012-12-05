BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
ISMAILIA, Egypt Dec 5 Opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi set fire to the headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood's political party in the city of Ismailia on Wednesday, a witness said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured in the attack on the Freedom and Justice Party office in the Ismailia, east of Cairo.
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend