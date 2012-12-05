BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
CAIRO Dec 5 Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil called for calm in Cairo on Wednesday so that an effort to promote national dialogue could have a chance of success.
In a statement, Kandil urged calm around the presidential palace - the scene of fighting between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi - to "give the opportunity for the efforts being made now to begin a national dialogue".
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend