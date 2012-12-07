CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's opposition coalition, the
National Salvation Front, will meet on Friday to review a call
by President Mohamed Mursi for a national dialogue to resolve a
crisis after his decision to expand his powers, a leading
opposition politician said.
"We have decided to meet this afternoon and discuss the
whole issue and the proposal and speech by the president. We
want a collective stand on that," Amr Moussa, a presidential
candidate and former Arab League chief, told Reuters, adding the
precise time had yet to be finalised.
Among the demands of the liberal leaning Front, Moussa said
the opposition coalition believed a referendum on a draft
constitution, rushed through by an Islamist-dominated assembly,
should be delayed from Dec. 15.