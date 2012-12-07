CAIRO Dec 7 Egypt's opposition coalition, the
National Salvation Front, will meet on Friday to review a call
by President Mohamed Mursi for a national dialogue to resolve a
crisis after his decision to expand his powers, a leading
opposition politician said.
In a televised speech late on Thursday, Mursi proposed a
meeting on Saturday with political leaders, "revolutionary
youth" and legal figures to discuss the way forward after a
referendum on a new constitution set for Dec. 15.
Seven people were killed and hundreds injured this week in
clashes around the presidential palace which followed Mursi's
Nov. 22 decree that awarded himself extra powers and his
decision to rush through a new constitution, written by an
Islamist-dominated assembly that was opposed by liberals and
others.
"We have decided to meet this afternoon and discuss the
whole issue and the proposal and speech by the president. We
want a collective stand on that," Amr Moussa, a presidential
candidate and former Arab League chief, told Reuters, adding the
precise time had yet to be finalised.
Opposition groups have called for protests on Friday against
Mursi and his decree. One prominent protest movement has
rejected the president's offer of talks.
Among the demands of the liberal-leaning Front, Moussa said
the opposition coalition believed a referendum on a draft
constitution should be delayed.
"We consider that the referendum at that date will not
enable the people to address the constitution and read it and
exchange views on it and make their proposals," Moussa said.
The Front would also consider Mursi's comments suggesting he
was ready to reconsider elements of his decree. "The mood is
still very solid on the demands that we have expressed and
stressed," Moussa said.
The Front, which alongside Moussa includes prominent figures
such as former U.N. diplomat Mohamed ElBaradei and popular
leftist Hamdeen Sabahy, has previously demanded Mursi scrap his
decree, postpone the referendum and redraft the constitution.