PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO Dec 26 Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi will on Saturday address the upper house of parliament which now holds full legislative powers following the adoption of a new constitution, the council's speaker said.
Under the new charter, legislative powers temporarily held by Mursi have now been transferred to the Islamist-dominated upper house of parliament, until a new lower house is elected in a vote expected in about two months.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017