WASHINGTON Dec 6 U.S. President Barack Obama called Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Thursday to express his "deep concern" about the deaths and injuries of protesters in Egypt and said dialogue between opposing sides should be held without preconditions, the White House said.

"The president emphasized that all political leaders in Egypt should make clear to their supporters that violence is unacceptable," the White House said in a statement.

"He welcomed President Mursi's call for a dialogue with the opposition, but stressed that such a dialogue should occur without preconditions. The president noted that the United States has also urged opposition leaders to join in this dialogue without preconditions."

Mursi called on Thursday for a national dialogue after deadly clashes around his palace.

"(Obama) reiterated the United States' continued support for the Egyptian people and their transition to a democracy that respects the rights of all Egyptians," the White House statement said. "The president underscored that it is essential for Egyptian leaders across the political spectrum to put aside their differences and come together to agree on a path that will move Egypt forward."