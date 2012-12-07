WASHINGTON Dec 6 U.S. President Barack Obama
called Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Thursday to express
his "deep concern" about the deaths and injuries of protesters
in Egypt and said dialogue between opposing sides should be held
without preconditions, the White House said.
"The president emphasized that all political leaders in
Egypt should make clear to their supporters that violence is
unacceptable," the White House said in a statement.
"He welcomed President Mursi's call for a dialogue with the
opposition, but stressed that such a dialogue should occur
without preconditions. The president noted that the United
States has also urged opposition leaders to join in this
dialogue without preconditions."