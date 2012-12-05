BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
CAIRO Dec 5 Egypt's opposition coalition blamed President Mohamed Mursi for violence that erupted outside his palace on Wednesday and said it was ready for dialogue if the Islamist leader scrapped a decree that gave him extraordinary powers.
"We hold President Mursi and his government completely responsible for the violence that is happening in Egypt today," the coordinator of the coalition, Mohamed ElBaradei, told a news conference.
"Our opinion was, and still is, that we are ready for dialogue if the constitutional decree is cancelled ... and the referendum on this constitution is postponed," he said referring to a plan to hold a Dec. 15 referendum to approve a draft constitution that the opposition says ignores its concerns.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend