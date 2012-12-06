BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
(Corrects story after UN releases corrected statement without reference to prosecuting government members)
GENEVA Dec 6 Egypt's government must protect peaceful protesters and prosecute anyone inciting violence, including politicians, U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay said on Thursday.
"People have the right to protest peacefully and they have the right not to be killed or injured for doing so. The current government came to power on the back of similar protests and so should be particularly sensitive to the need to protect protesters' rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," Pillay said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
