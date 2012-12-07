CAIRO Dec 7 Egyptian Vice-President Mahmoud Mekky said on Friday the president would be ready to postpone an election on a draft constitution opposed by the liberal opposition, if it could be done in a way to avoid legal challenge.

His comments were carried by the privately owned Egyptian television channel CBC.

One of the demands of opponents of President Mohamed Mursi is that he scrap a referendum on a constitution that he pushed through a drafting assembly dominated by Islamists and then said would go to a vote on Dec. 15. The opposition has also listed other conditions for joining a national dialogue with Mursi.