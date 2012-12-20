CAIRO Dec 20 Egypt's chief public prosecutor, who stepped down this week in the face of protests from judges who said his appointment was an assault on their independence, said on Thursday he had retracted his resignation.

Public Prosecutor Talaat Ibrahim, first appointed by President Mohamed Mursi last month, said he had changed his mind because his resignation on Monday had been offered under duress, according to comments carried by the state-run al-Ahram news website.