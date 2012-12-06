CAIRO Dec 6 A prominent Egyptian Christian said he had resigned from his role as an aide to President Mohamed Mursi and a senior official in the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party.

"I have decided to retire from any political work and to withdraw from any political role ... including withdrawing from any role in the presidency and the Freedom and Justice Party," Rafik Habib said in a statement on his official Facebook page.

It was not immediately clear from the statement what had prompted Habib to step down.