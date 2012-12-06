GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
CAIRO Dec 6 At least three tanks deployed outside the Egyptian presidential palace on Thursday in a street where supporters and opponents of President Mohamed Mursi had been clashing into the early hours of the morning, a Reuters witness said.
At least two armoured troop carriers were also seen in the area outside the palace. The violence that had stretched from Wednesday afternoon into the early hours of Thursday had abated and streets were calm.
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
LONDON, Feb 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets