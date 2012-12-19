UNITED NATIONS Dec 19 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon called on Wednesday for the final stage of a
referendum in Egypt on a new constitution to be carried out
peacefully so the country can focus on building "a pyramid of
democracy in the heart of the Arab world."
The run-up to the two-stage referendum vote on the
Islamist-backed constitution, billed as a major impetus for
Egypt's democratic transition, has been marked by often violent
protests in which at least eight people have died.
The first day of voting last weekend resulted in a
57-percent vote in favor of the draft basic law, according to
official media. The final stage on Saturday is expected to
endorse that result as it covers parts of Egypt, particularly
rural areas, even more sympathetic to the Islamist cause.
"I sincerely hope there should be no further violence and
the protest must be carried out in a peaceful manner so people
will be free to express their views. All parties must act to
prevent the violence, respect human rights, and uphold their
national laws," Ban told reporters in New York.
"My hope is for compromise on all side, so that Egypt can
focus on its pressing social economic needs and build a pyramid
of democracy in the heart of the Arab world," he said. "Egypt's
transition is very important ... for the region as a whole."
Demonstrations erupted when Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
awarded himself extra powers on Nov. 22 and then fast-tracked
the constitution through an assembly dominated by his Islamist
allies and boycotted by many liberals.
The referendum has had to be held over two days because many
of the judges needed to oversee polling staged a boycott in
protest. In order to pass, the constitution must be approved by
more than 50 percent of those voting.
If the constitution passes next weekend, national elections
can take place early next year, something many hope will help
end the turmoil that has gripped Egypt since a revolution
toppled former President Hosni Mubarak nearly two years ago.
Mursi was elected in June.