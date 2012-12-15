BRIEF-Daxor Corp says Michael Feldschuh appointed Chairman
* In a unanimous vote Michael Feldschuh was appointed Chairman on Feb 14 - SEC filing
CAIRO Dec 15 Members of Egypt's opposition Wafd party said Islamists had attacked the party's headquarters building in central Cairo with petrol bombs on Saturday.
The violence flared as Egyptians voted in a referendum on a new constitution intended to pull the country out a growing political crisis.
Two people were injured and firefighters said they had put out the flames, a Reuters witness said.
* In a unanimous vote Michael Feldschuh was appointed Chairman on Feb 14 - SEC filing
* Zincore regains full ownership of Dolores Porphyry Copper project and exchanges convertible loan for project royalty
* Comtech telecommunications corp. awarded $2.0 million HPA contract