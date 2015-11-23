BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
(Corrects to read "terminate" in headline, paragraph 1)
CAIRO Nov 23 Mashreq Petroleum, a subsidiary of Qalaa Holdings, is in negotiations with the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone to terminate a contract to build, operate and transfer a liquid bulk station at East Port Said, Qalaa said in a bourse statement on Monday.
Mashreq Petroleum, established in 2004, has a lease for a 210,000-square-metre plot of land at East Port Said, near the Suez Canal. It aimed to develop a fuel bunkering facility in the area.
Qalaa is one of Egypt's largest investment companies with around $9.5 billion in assets under management, including stakes in companies in Egypt, east and north Africa. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates