CAIRO Nov 23 Mashreq Petroleum, a subsidiary of Qalaa Holdings, is in negotiations with the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone to terminate a contract to build, operate and transfer a liquid bulk station at East Port Said, Qalaa said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Mashreq Petroleum, established in 2004, has a lease for a 210,000-square-metre plot of land at East Port Said, near the Suez Canal. It aimed to develop a fuel bunkering facility in the area.

