CAIRO, June 19 The Egyptian pound fell below 7
to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday for the first
time, after a regular foreign exchange auction.
It was at 7.0001/7.0002 pounds per dollar after the central
bank had auctioned $38.9 million at a cut-off price of 6.9902
pounds.
On the black market, which has developed this year in
response to exchange control measures, the pound was unchanged
on Wednesday at 7.55/7.60 per dollar.
The currency has been under pressure as Egypt's economy
struggles with disruption following the revolution of 2011 and
has lost more than 11 percent of its value since late December.