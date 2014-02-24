BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 42.3 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Wednesday that its FY 2016 net interest income was 1.32 billion zlotys ($328.58 million) versus 1.20 billion zlotys a year ago
CAIRO Feb 24 The Egyptian pound strengthened slightly at a central bank foreign currency sale on Monday.
On the black market the pound weakened slightly and traders said news that the government had resigned, a move that should pave the way for army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to declare his candidacy for the presidency, had little immediate market impact.
"I don't think this news will have much economic effect because it was expected and already factored in. Also it is expected that the key ministers, interior minister and most of the economic ministers, will remain," said Moheb Malak, economist at Prime Securities.
"I don't think this changes much. The policy of the transitional government is expected to remain in the same direction," he said.
The central bank sold $38.6 million to banks with a cut-off price of 6.9509 pounds to the dollar, fractionally stronger than the cut-off price of 6.9511 from Thursday's auction. The bank had offered to sell $40 million.
On the black market, the dollar was sold at 7.35 pounds on Monday, slightly weaker than the 7.33 pounds on Thursday.
The pound has been under pressure during three years of political turmoil. Foreign currency reserves were around $17 billion in January, down from $36 billion before the uprising that led to president Hosni Mubarak's downfall in 2011.
The central bank introduced dollar currency sales over a year ago. Last month, it held a $1.5 billion exceptional auction, its largest ever, to restock the market with dollars and curb unofficial currency trading. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Susan Fenton)
BOSTON, March 15 A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 16 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,800 Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771,452 Feb 24 3,556,147 120,730,440 -117,174,293 Feb 17 -4,314,959 154,542,581 -158,857