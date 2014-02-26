CAIRO Feb 26 The Egyptian pound was steady at a central bank foreign currency sale on Monday and remained unchanged on the black market.

The central bank sold $38.6 million to banks with a cut-off price of 6.9508 pounds to the dollar, fractionally stronger than the cut-off price of 6.9509 from Monday's auction. The bank had offered to sell $40 million.

On the black market, the dollar was sold at 7.35 pounds on Wednesday, steady with Monday's rate.

The pound has been under pressure during three years of political turmoil. Foreign currency reserves were around $17 billion in January, down from $36 billion before the uprising that led to president Hosni Mubarak's downfall in 2011.

The central bank introduced dollar currency sales over a year ago. Last month, it held a $1.5 billion exceptional auction, its largest ever, to restock the market with dollars and curb unofficial currency trading. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Stephen Powell)