CAIRO Nov 11 Egypt's central bank strengthened the currency by 0.20 pounds to reach 7.7301 to the dollar on Wednesday, bankers said.

They said the central bank had moved to inject the banking system with dollars but had offered the foreign exchange at this new rate.

The move surprised bankers who had been expecting a depreciation of the Egyptian pound that is widely reckoned by economists to be overvalued. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Nadia Elgowely, Writing by Lin Noueihed)