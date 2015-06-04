China March service sector growth fastest in nearly 3 years-official PMI
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
CAIRO, June 4 Egyptian cable company El Sewedy Electric said on Thursday it had won a 785 million euro portion of a 2 billion euro ($2.27 billion) deal to build a combined cycle power plant in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, in a consortium with Germany's Siemens.
The plant will use Siemens's H-class gas turbines. Siemens said on Wednesday it signed an 8 billion euro deal ($9 billion) with Egypt to supply gas and wind power plants to boost the North African country's electricity generation by 50 percent. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark Trevelyan)
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
BEIJING, March 31 Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace than expected in March, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is gaining momentum early in the year, an official survey showed on Friday.