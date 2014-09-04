CAIRO, Sept 4 Power cuts hit many parts of Egypt
on Thursday, causing blackouts and halting some public transport
in the Arab world's most populous country.
Energy is a politically explosive issue in Egypt, where
power cuts have become commonplace even in the capital Cairo.
Blackouts deepened discontent with Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi before then army chief Abdel Fatah al-Sisi ousted
him last year following mass protests. Although Sisi's
supporters credit him with a magic touch, there is no instant
solution to the decrepit state of the power grid, a glaring
example of decades of mismanagement.
Power cuts are expected to be one of his biggest challenges.
The Ministry of Electricity said Thursday's blackout was due
to "a sudden technical malfunction in a circuit west of Cairo".
Electricity shortages mean the country often has
intermittent outages for hours a day, even in upscale
neighbourhoods.
Eyewitnesses reported that subway stations without power
were extremely congested.
The ageing state-run infrastructure is increasingly unable
to handle the burden of rapidly growing demand for electricity
in a country of 85 million people. Gas shortages have also
worsened in recent years as dwindling local production has
failed to meet domestic demand and export commitments.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by
Michael Georgy)