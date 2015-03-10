* Adds 650 MW to ageing national energy grid
* Egypt has become net energy importer
* Subsidy reforms could spur private investment
CAIRO, March 10 Siemens will supply
four turbines to a power plant near Egypt's Suez City to add
more than 650 megawatts (MW) of power generation to the creaking
national grid, suggesting that government efforts to encourage
investment are bearing fruit.
The German industrial group said on Tuesday it was awarded a
contract to supply the E-Class turbines to the Attika Power
Plant under a supply contract with El Sewedy Power System
Projects. The statement did not give a value or timeline for the
contract.
Energy is a politically explosive issue in Egypt, where
power cuts have become commonplace even in the capital Cairo.
Blackouts deepened discontent with Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi before his ousting last July.
The country's ageing state-run infrastructure has total
energy generation capacity of about 30,000 MW and is
increasingly unable to handle the burden of rapidly growing
demand for electricity in a country of 87 million people.
Gas shortages have also worsened in recent years as
dwindling local production has failed to meet domestic demand
and export commitments.
Rising energy consumption and decreasing production have
turned Egypt from a net energy exporter to a net importer in the
past few years.
The government hopes that initial reforms of costly energy
subsidies will encourage the private investment needed to
renovate the grid.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)