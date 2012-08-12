CAIRO Aug 12 President Mohamed Mursi said on Sunday his decision to order the retirement of Egypt's top generals and cancel a military order that had curbed his powers was not directed at individuals or embarrassing institutions.

"The decisions I took today were not meant ever to target certain persons, nor did I intend to embarrass institutions, nor was my aim to narrow freedoms," Mursi said, during a speech to mark the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"I did not mean to send a negative message about anyone, but my aim was the benefit of this nation and its people," he said, praising the work of the armed forces and saying his decision would free them to focus on their military role.